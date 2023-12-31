Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

