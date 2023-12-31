Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY remained flat at $13.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

