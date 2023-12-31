Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 76.8% in December

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth $2,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 26.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of DARE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 790,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,262. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

