Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Data I/O Trading Down 1.7 %
Data I/O stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,541. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.99.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Data I/O
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.