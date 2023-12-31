Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Data I/O Trading Down 1.7 %

Data I/O stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,541. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

About Data I/O

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.