Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Datasea Stock Down 10.5 %

Datasea stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 728,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,116. Datasea has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

About Datasea

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Datasea during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea in the third quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Further Reading

