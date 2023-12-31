Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Datasea stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 728,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,116. Datasea has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.
