Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.