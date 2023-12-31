Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

