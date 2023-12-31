Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Decisive Dividend Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DEDVF remained flat at $5.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. Decisive Dividend has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66.
About Decisive Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decisive Dividend
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.