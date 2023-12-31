Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 145,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

