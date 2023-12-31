Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

DKL stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 46,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,563. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.55 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 124.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.