Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 149 ($1.89).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 142 ($1.80) to GBX 166 ($2.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 145 ($1.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

ROO stock opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,276.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.65. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 149.40 ($1.90).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

