DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Down 47.6% in December

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,999. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.38. DermTech has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

About DermTech

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 765.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

