DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $4.45 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

