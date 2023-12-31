Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,450,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,270. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

