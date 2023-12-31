Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Up 53.3% in December

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649. The company has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $145.86 and a 12 month high of $193.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

