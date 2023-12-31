Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Digihost Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGHI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 951,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,234. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative net margin of 104.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digihost Technology by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Digihost Technology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

