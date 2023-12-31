Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Digihost Technology Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DGHI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 951,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,234. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative net margin of 104.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
