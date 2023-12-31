Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Bought by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEHP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEHP opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.