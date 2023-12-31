Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.