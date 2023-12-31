Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 301.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

