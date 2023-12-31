Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 133.1% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 31.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GGLL opened at $31.81 on Friday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.