Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Short Interest Update

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,250 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter worth $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Distoken Acquisition by 190.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 578,750 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DIST remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Distoken Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.