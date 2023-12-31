DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DLH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.60 million, a P/E ratio of 143.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in DLH by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 701,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 185,754 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

