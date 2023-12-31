Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.2 days.

Domino's Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at C$4.95 during trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.50.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

