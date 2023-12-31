Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.2 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at C$4.95 during trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.50.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
