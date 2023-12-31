Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE DEI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

