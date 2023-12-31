Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Shares of DFLIW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
