Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

