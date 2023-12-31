Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 120.4% in December

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 65,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

