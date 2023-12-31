Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 37.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE EVT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.25. 130,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $24.84.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
