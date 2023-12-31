ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Update

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ECB Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 111,515 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,859,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 160,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

ECBK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ECB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.75.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

