Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $198.35. 703,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

