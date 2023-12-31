Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Trimmed by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 165,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.35. 703,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,926. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average is $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

