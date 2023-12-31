Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

EW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

