Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lessened by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.25. 1,905,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,793 shares of company stock worth $12,609,215. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

