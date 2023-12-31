eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 564,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

eHealth Price Performance

EHTH traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 150,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,528. eHealth has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.85). eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 269.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in eHealth by 460.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 392,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eHealth by 79.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 331,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 135.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 220,566 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

