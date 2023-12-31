Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 14,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 3,407,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,893. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $49,998,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

