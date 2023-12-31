Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Elbit Imaging Price Performance

EMITF stock remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

