Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Elbit Imaging Price Performance
EMITF stock remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.
Elbit Imaging Company Profile
