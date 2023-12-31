Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $234,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $582.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.14 and its 200 day moving average is $540.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

