Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Up 114.7% in December

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Elixinol Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,540. Elixinol Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile
