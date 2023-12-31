Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Up 114.7% in December

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Elixinol Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,540. Elixinol Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes hemp derived nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It offers hemp derived cannabidiol and food products, dietary supplements, topicals, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Elixinol Global Limited and changed its name to Elixinol Wellness Limited in May 2021.

