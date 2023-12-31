Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,878 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $42.29 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $484.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

