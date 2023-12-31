Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $694,506.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $694,506.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $604,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $76.06 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.