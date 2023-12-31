Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oil-Dri Co. of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

