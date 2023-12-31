Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 40,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,228. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 97,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $572,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 820.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

