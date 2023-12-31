Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

Emmaus Life Sciences stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

