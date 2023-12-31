Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESOA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.00.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Services of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

In other news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 336,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the third quarter worth $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

