Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $792,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $271.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.