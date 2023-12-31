Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRO opened at $25.00 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.