Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ensysce Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ENSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,873. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6,580.48% and a negative net margin of 401.40%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

