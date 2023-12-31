Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in December

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

ESKYF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.28. The company had a trading volume of 46,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.98.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

