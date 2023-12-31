Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESP

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ESP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196. The company has a market cap of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.