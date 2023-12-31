Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Lifted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. 1,199,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,146. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

