Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

